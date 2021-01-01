Shatter Labels
25 Assorted Strain Slim Shatter Packs Wax Concentrate Packaging Purple Kush OG Blue Dream Lemon & Mo
About this product
Step up your packaging game with our original SHATTER PACKS
Featuring an original mix of full color designs by Shatter Labels - OG Kush, Strawberry Cough, Jack Herer, Amnesia Haze, Strawberry Cough, GG4, Khalifa Kush, Blue Dream & More!
Empty Shatter Packs: 1.5 x 2" Standard SD Card Size
Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
Featuring an original mix of full color designs by Shatter Labels - OG Kush, Strawberry Cough, Jack Herer, Amnesia Haze, Strawberry Cough, GG4, Khalifa Kush, Blue Dream & More!
Empty Shatter Packs: 1.5 x 2" Standard SD Card Size
Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!