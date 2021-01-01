Loading…
Shatter Labels

25 Assorted Strain Slim Shatter Packs Wax Concentrate Packaging Purple Kush OG Blue Dream Lemon & Mo

About this product

Step up your packaging game with our original SHATTER PACKS
Featuring an original mix of full color designs by Shatter Labels - OG Kush, Strawberry Cough, Jack Herer, Amnesia Haze, Strawberry Cough, GG4, Khalifa Kush, Blue Dream & More!
Empty Shatter Packs: 1.5 x 2" Standard SD Card Size
Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
