Logo for the brand Shatter Labels

Shatter Labels

25 BLUE CHEESE Cannabis Strain Label Shatter Packs Wax Concentrate Packaging by Shatter Labels SP-04

About this product

Step up your packaging game with our original SHATTER PACKS
Featuring an original full color design by Shatter Labels
Shatter Packs: 1.5 x 2" Standard SD Card Size
Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
