Shatter Labels
25 Bubba Kush Medical Dispensary Strain by Shatter Labels 1.0G Tube Stickers TS-007
About this product
High Quality Pre-Cut 1.25 x 2.5" Cartridge Tube Stickers.
STICKERS ONLY - example images provided for demonstration purposes
Available in 0.5 G and 1.0 G versions. Can be used for standard sized cartridge tubes! Featuring an original strain design by Shatter Labels.
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
STICKERS ONLY - example images provided for demonstration purposes
Available in 0.5 G and 1.0 G versions. Can be used for standard sized cartridge tubes! Featuring an original strain design by Shatter Labels.
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!