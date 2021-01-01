Shatter Labels
25 El Goldie Extracts Foil Wax Concentrate Shatter Labels Matte Envelopes #188
About this product
25 x Shatter Labels 2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelopes
Full color, embossed and foil print on matte card stock featuring an original design by Shatter Labels
One of our highest end prints! Features a variety of our printing options to showcase their quality. Spot UV, Foil on Matte Stock!
High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper
Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
Full color, embossed and foil print on matte card stock featuring an original design by Shatter Labels
One of our highest end prints! Features a variety of our printing options to showcase their quality. Spot UV, Foil on Matte Stock!
High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper
Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!