Shatter Labels

25 Extraction God Mini Skinny Tip Window Display Foil Concentrate Boxes VB-015

About this product

25 x Empty display (H) 3.5 x (W) 1.5 x (D) 0.50" Boxes with exclusive foil print by Shatter Labels
Take your display packaging to the next level!
Open window design to store and proudly display your tank product!
Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
