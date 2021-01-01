About this product

Step up your packaging game with our original acrylic jars. Featuring original full color designs by Shatter Labels

Random assorted pack from all of our available designs, you will receive a mix from at least 5 different designs or more.

Interested in a specific design? Please search "Shatter Labels Jars" on Amazon to order specific designs

25 x 1.5" Acrylic Jars (Not Glass)

Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders