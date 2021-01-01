About this product

25 x Shatter Labels 2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelopes

Full color & foil print on eggshell white matte card stock featuring an original design by Shatter Labels

One of our highest end prints! Features a variety of our printing options to showcase their quality. Spot UV, Foil on Matte Stock!

High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper

Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.