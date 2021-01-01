Shatter Labels
25 The Dude Extracts King Sized Tip Window Display Concentrate Boxes VB-009
About this product
25 x Display (H) 4.25 x (W) 1.5 x (D) 0.5" Boxes with exclusive foil print by Shatter Labels
Take your display packaging to the next level!
Feature a foam insert to store and proudly display your tank products!
Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information
