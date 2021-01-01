Shatter Labels
50 Black Silver Oil Wax Extract Coin Envelopes Premium Foil Label Version #010
About this product
2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelope Size
Featuring High Quality Silver Foil Print
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information
High Quality Stock
Best used in combination with wax paper
Featuring High Quality Silver Foil Print
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information
High Quality Stock
Best used in combination with wax paper
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!