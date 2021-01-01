About this product

2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelope Size, Search Shatter Labels on Amazon for all available colors and size!

Featuring High Quality Prop 215 Foil Print!

Best used in combination with wax paper

High Quality Stock

Custom printing samples included with every order! Amount of samples may vary based on the size of your order, variety of samples depends on available stock there are no guarantees for samples.