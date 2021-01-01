Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Shatter Labels

Shatter Labels

50 Medicated Mikey Shatter Wax Extract Full Color Coin Foil Envelopes Style #027

About this product

2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelope Size, with a full color & foil pre-printed design!
This is our highest quality print available
Featuring High Quality Full Color Print "Medicated Mikey" Logo
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper
Samples of custom work included with all orders
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!