About this product

Made with premium gluten-free ingredients including Bob’s Red Mill flour there is no reason humans can’t eat these but they are mostly delicious for pets. Veterinarian recommended, Bernie’s Kind Biscuits can help your furry friend with arthritis pain, hip dysplasia, old age, inflammation, heart murmur, Cushing’s Disease, hyperactivity, aggression, separation anxiety, Sundowner Syndrome, and other forms of stress. Each biscuit has 2.5mg of CBD. Because individuals react different to medicine, dosage is determined by tolerance, not size of pet.