THC = 29.82% Total Cannabinoids = 35.062%
Cerebral / Euphoric / Up-Lifting
Fire OG is an Indica-Dominant Hybrid with an aroma similar to lemon pledge with a soft sweetness. Its Euphoric effects are VERY POTENT and long lasting. Notable for its sparkling red hairs making it appear like its on fire.
Shepherds Row
At Shepherds Row we seek practices that reduce our carbon footprint while increasing our social impact in our local business communities of LA. In our effort to produce the highest quality cannabis, we adhere to both natural and technological strategies, such as LED Lights and Biodegradable Plant Pots, while also sourcing Ocean Reclaimed Plastic for product packaging.