Relaxation | Stress/Anxiety | Pain Relief
Named for its distinct grape like smell, its dense compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves. Known for providing carefree relaxation that can help insomnia, pain, stress, and anxiety.
Shepherds Row
At Shepherds Row we seek practices that reduce our carbon footprint while increasing our social impact in our local business communities of LA. In our effort to produce the highest quality cannabis, we adhere to both natural and technological strategies, such as LED Lights and Biodegradable Plant Pots, while also sourcing Ocean Reclaimed Plastic for product packaging.