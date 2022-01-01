About this product
Sweet and sedating. Born smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-aid. Its one-two punch initially lands between the eyes and then settles down into the limbs. Best suited for after dinner, while it can help manage nausea, stress, body aches, and sleeplessness. A beautiful flower that comes out super frosty and purple coloring.
Shepherds Row
At Shepherds Row we seek practices that reduce our carbon footprint while increasing our social impact in our local business communities of LA. In our effort to produce the highest quality cannabis, we adhere to both natural and technological strategies, such as LED Lights and Biodegradable Plant Pots, while also sourcing Ocean Reclaimed Plastic for product packaging.