Sunrise - Energize Your Day with Precision and Harmony Introducing our Sunrise Nano THC Pills, a dynamic blend of 2mg Nano THC, 25mg CBD, 10mg CBG, and 15mg of caffeine in each microdose. Crafted for those seeking a burst of energy and focus, Sunrise is the perfect companion for a vibrant and productive day.
Sleep - Unwind and Drift into Tranquil Dreams Drift into restful slumber with our Sleep Nano THC Pills, a carefully crafted blend of 2mg Nano THC, 25mg CBD, 3mg CBN, and 3mg melatonin in each microdose. Perfectly designed for those seeking a serene and calming bedtime routine, Sleep offers a gentle nudge towards a peaceful night's sleep.
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.