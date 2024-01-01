Early Bird Start your day with our 100mg THC Lemon Gummy, a delightful and potent way to experience the fusion of zesty lemon flavor and the euphoric effects of THC.



Wind Down Wind down with our 100mg THC Peach Gummy, a perfect harmony of ripe peach flavor and precisely measured dose of THC for an elevated and flavorful experience.



Sleepy Time (Blue Razz) Fall asleep with our 100mg THC Blue Raspberry Gummy, a tantalizing fusion of bold blue raspberry flavor and a precisely measured dose of THC for an elevated and enjoyable experience.

