Each treat in these packs of 10 are carefully handmade using brand name cereals. They are then individually wrapped, preserving the authenticity and freshness of homemade goodness. Our skilled bakers pour their expertise and precision into every treat, guaranteeing a perfect blend of 20mg of THC and 20mg of CBD in every delicious bite. Order your batch today and let your taste buds embark on a delightful adventure!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.