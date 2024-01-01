3pk Sherpa 20mg Krispie Bites

by Explore Sherpa
THC —CBD —
About this product

Each treat in these packs of 10 are carefully handmade using brand name cereals. They are then individually wrapped, preserving the authenticity and freshness of homemade goodness. Our skilled bakers pour their expertise and precision into every treat, guaranteeing a perfect blend of 20mg of THC and 20mg of CBD in every delicious bite. Order your batch today and let your taste buds embark on a delightful adventure!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Explore Sherpa
Explore Sherpa
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.

License(s)

  • TX, US: 2206
