Cocoa 20mg Krispie Bites

by Explore Sherpa
THC —CBD —
About this product

Immerse yourself in the rich and velvety goodness of our 20mg Cocoa Krispy Bites. These delicious bites are small batch and hand-made to ensure a quality bite in every piece. The timeless pairing of chocolate and THC creates a decadent experience. A treat designed for the cannabis connoisseur who appreciates the finer things

About this brand

Explore Sherpa
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.

License(s)

  • TX, US: 2206
