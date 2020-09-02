About this product
African Cookies is a 50/50 hybrid, it is created by crossing African dream and Thin Mint cookies. The aroma is complex, sweet and lemony. This is the perfect 50/50 strain leaving you with a mild head high and an equal body high. This strain is great for movie nights or just hanging with your friends! THCa: 21.18% CBDa: 0%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Shift Cannabis
Dedicated to fueling your freedom to explore, we create products built for your next adventure.
State License(s)
403R-00782