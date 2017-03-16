About this strain
Lemon Thai is great for those looking for a little extra creative spark. Originally produced by Dutch Flowers, Lemon Thai is a cross between a Thai sativa and a Hawaiian strain. Taking after its Thai parentage, the effects of this strain are extremely cerebral, allowing users to feel introspective, focused, and thoughtful. This strain features a pleasant lemony-mint taste and typically flowers in 10 weeks. Lemon Thai produces high yields both indoors and outdoors but appreciates a lot of space to grow.
Lemon Thai effects
Reported by real people like you
88 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Shift Cannabis
Dedicated to fueling your freedom to explore, we create products built for your next adventure.