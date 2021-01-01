About this product
Did you know Lime Rickeys are a New England thing? We took the New England Classic and added a pop of CBD. Your first sip gives a sweet and citrus taste from the raspberries and lime, followed by a bitter coating of CBD to tickle your tastebuds for one more gulp.
Ingredients: Water, raspberry shrub (raspberries, distilled white vinegar, organic cane sugar), Lime Bitters (Lime extract, lime peel extract, lime juice, lime oil, gentian extract, chamomile extract, jasmine extract, cinnamon extract, prune extract, raisin extract, clove extract, citric acid), C02 extracted hemp derived cannabidiol (contains coconut oil), citric acid
About this brand
Shimmerwood Beverages
Our focus is to take the best, most natural ingredients, and combine them with a full spectrum hemp to bring customers a beverage they not only enjoy but know exactly what they’re drinking. By working with local communities, we harness the best of their craft and always know where each ingredient comes from and how it is processed.
It is our utmost importance that we work with hemp farmers that treat their plants with the care and love they so rightfully deserve. We have chosen full spectrum hemp because we want to provide the purest form of CBD possible. A full spectrum hemp means just that, you are getting the full amount of benefits that CBD can provide without the psychoactive sensation that comes from THC.
The same level of care for the hemp we use is applied to all the ingredients we include in every can. Before we decide to use any ingredients, we want to ensure the folks providing those ingredients are experts in their craft. It’s one thing to use the best ingredients, it’s another when those ingredients come from a relationship built on trust and excitement to bring people a truly unique beverage.
