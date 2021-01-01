Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Shine Papers

Shine Papers

Shine® 12-Sheet Pack

Buy Here

About this product

Luxury at your fingertips. Don't be at the party. Be the party. 
Handcrafted 24K gold rolling papers made with the finest edible gold.
Made with a hemp blend base for the smoothest burn.
Our best value product at $4.60 per roll.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!