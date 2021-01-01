Shine Papers
About this product
Luxury at your fingertips. Don't be at the party. Be the party.
Handcrafted 24K gold rolling papers made with the finest edible gold.
1 Pre-rolled cone so all you need to do is fill it and smoke it.
Hemp blend paper base for the smoothest burn.
Handcrafted 24K gold rolling papers made with the finest edible gold.
1 Pre-rolled cone so all you need to do is fill it and smoke it.
Hemp blend paper base for the smoothest burn.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!