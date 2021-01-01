Shine Papers
The slim and stunning L’Or Vaporizer is the latest in convenient wax consistency vaporization. It uses dual/single coil atomizers that combine the power of titanium coils with the potent flavor producing qualities of quartz rods. The L’Or comes equipped with an upgraded glass mouthpiece and a magnetic chamber cover for easy refilling. The battery uses a stream-lined single button system to cycle through three optimized temperature settings. Atmos and Tyga x Shine designed the L’Or with ease and efficiency in mind, creating the perfect compact vaporizer for the modern vaper.
Features:
Dual Quartz/Titanium Coil
Single Quartz/Pure Titanium Coil
Three Optimized Temperature Settings
Easy Access Magnetic Chamber Cover
Fits in Carrying Case While Assembled
Size: h 5.61in, w .54in
This Kit Includes:
1 – Dual Quartz/Titanium Coil
1 – Single Quartz/Pure Titanium Coil
1 – Glass Mouthpiece
1 – Magnetic Chamber Cover
1 – 650mAh Dual IC-Protected TC Lithium-Ion Battery ( Patent Protected Spring Loaded Connection )
1 – Leather Carrying Case
1 – USB Charger
1 – Packing Tool
1 – User Manual
