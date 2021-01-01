About this product

The slim and stunning L’Or Vaporizer is the latest in convenient wax consistency vaporization. It uses dual/single coil atomizers that combine the power of titanium coils with the potent flavor producing qualities of quartz rods. The L’Or comes equipped with an upgraded glass mouthpiece and a magnetic chamber cover for easy refilling. The battery uses a stream-lined single button system to cycle through three optimized temperature settings. Atmos and Tyga x Shine designed the L’Or with ease and efficiency in mind, creating the perfect compact vaporizer for the modern vaper.



Features:

Dual Quartz/Titanium Coil

Single Quartz/Pure Titanium Coil

Three Optimized Temperature Settings

Easy Access Magnetic Chamber Cover

Fits in Carrying Case While Assembled

Size: h 5.61in, w .54in



This Kit Includes:

1 – Dual Quartz/Titanium Coil

1 – Single Quartz/Pure Titanium Coil

1 – Glass Mouthpiece

1 – Magnetic Chamber Cover

1 – 650mAh Dual IC-Protected TC Lithium-Ion Battery ( Patent Protected Spring Loaded Connection )

1 – Leather Carrying Case

1 – USB Charger

1 – Packing Tool

1 – User Manual