About this product
As pre-packed chillums start to establish themselves in the dispensary space as a taster or as a convenient on-the-go way to medicate, we created a case designed specifically to hold 2 capped chillum, while still keeping the classic shockedbox style.
Additionally, these items are ideal for dispensary loyalty programs and can be customized to include any type of logo or design.
About this brand
Shocked Boxes
Made with love and high voltage electricity, Shocked Boxes creates smoking accessories from wood and adorns them with our signature electric burning designs, making each and every piece completely unique. We offer dugouts, dab tools, pre-roll holders and chillum cases