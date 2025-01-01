We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
SHOW ME
A MIDWEST THING!!!
9
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
17 products
Gummies
Watermelon Zourz | 250MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
Watermelon Zourz | 1000MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
Watermelon Zourz | 500MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
BlueBerry Blast | 250MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
Pineapple Express | 500MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
Tropical Punch | 500MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
Grape Pop | 250MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
BlueBerry Blast | 1000MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
Tropical Punch | 250MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
Orange Krush | 500MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
Orange Krush | 1000MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
Pineapple Express | 1000MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
Orange Krush | 250MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
BlueBerry Blast | 500MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
Pineapple Express | 250MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
Grape Pop | 500MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Gummies
Tropical Punch | 1000MG THC | Show Me
by SHOW ME
Home
Brands
SHOW ME
Catalog
Edibles