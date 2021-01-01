About this product

SHRUBSS CBD Softgel Capsule has a dosage of 25 mg broad spectrum CBD. Our broad spectrum melatonin infused capsule, helps promote relaxation and sleep.



Ingredients

Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Chamomile Oil, Melatonin, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Coconut Oil (MCT), Beta-Caryophyllene Terpene. Gelatin Shell (Bovine), Glycerin, Sorbitol and Water, Red 40 & 3, Yellow 5 & 6, Blue 1 & 2



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTION



How many softgels per bottle?

There are 30 softgel capsules in each bottle.



How does it work?

Our team has taken the benefits of melatonin and paired it with the relaxing and calming effects of CBD. This high-efficiency formulation allows the nano-sized droplets of cannabidiol and melatonin to be quickly and easily absorbed into your body.



Will it work right away?

After you take 1 or 2 pills, you may start to experience a calming and relaxed sensation. As the CBD melatonin softgel works through your body, you may find yourself suddenly feeling very tired.



Taking more than the recommended dose can lead to extreme fatigue the following day.



Is there any THC in Shrubss softgels?

Our softgels has ND-THC (non detectable THC), this information can be found on our 3rd party lab reports.

