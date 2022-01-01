About this product
We guarantee the quality on our C-cartridges. They are made with no heavy metals and do not leak. Our cartridge come in stainless steel, white or rainbow colored. We offer bulk discounts on our cartridges. If you need to have your cartridges branded, please make a wholesale inquiry.
About this brand
Sicko Brand
Here at Sicko we strive to create the best reliable e-rig at an affordable price. We believe you should be able to enjoy your wax/oil/flower without worrying about a rig. All of our rigs come with a one year manufacturer warranty and our customer service is here to serve you and make you feel comfortable about your purchase.