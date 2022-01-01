About this product
This replacement part is meant for Sicko's E-pros.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sicko Brand
Here at Sicko we strive to create the best reliable e-rig at an affordable price. We believe you should be able to enjoy your wax/oil/flower without worrying about a rig. All of our rigs come with a one year manufacturer warranty and our customer service is here to serve you and make you feel comfortable about your purchase.