Sicko Brand
About this product
Our 3 in 1 Bubbler is our newest e-rig. It comes with 3 different atomizers that allows you to use dry herbs, concentrate or juice. The built in display screen allows you to adjust the temperature and the water tank produces cool and pure steam and filters our impurities.
Kit Includes:
3 in 1 Bubbler Body
Dry Herb Coil
Concentrate coil
Oil Coil
Supporting tool
10 Alchohol swabs
Cleaning brush
duckbill valve assembly
3 Water tank seal 1
3 Water tank seal 2
USB-C charging cable
User Manual
