About this product

Our 3 in 1 Bubbler is our newest e-rig. It comes with 3 different atomizers that allows you to use dry herbs, concentrate or juice. The built in display screen allows you to adjust the temperature and the water tank produces cool and pure steam and filters our impurities.



Kit Includes:



3 in 1 Bubbler Body

Dry Herb Coil

Concentrate coil

Oil Coil

Supporting tool

10 Alchohol swabs

Cleaning brush

duckbill valve assembly

3 Water tank seal 1

3 Water tank seal 2

USB-C charging cable

User Manual

