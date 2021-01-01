Sicko Brand
Stable Metal Base
One Button Control
Built-in Full 4000 mah Battery Capacity
Four Temperature Settings with LED Lights
Water Glass Bubbler
Vibration at Target Temperature
Type-c Port for fast charging
Replaceable Quartz Bowl
Kit Includes:
Atom Body
Water bubbler
Atomizer
Dry Herb Atomizer
2 Quartz Bowls
Glass Carb Cap
Dab Tool
6 Q-tips
Type-c Cable
