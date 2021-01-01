About this product

Sherlock Silicone Pipe with Glass Bowl

Sherlock style pipes are classic and have a timeless look. Not only that, but they also function very well and help keep ash from getting sucked through the pipe with their "U" shape. This silicone Sherlock pipe has that original style you would expect from a Sherlock pipe. It measures about 3 inches in length and stands about 4 inches tall. This pipe is also equipped with a glass bowl.



PIPE FEATURES

Sherlock silicone pipe

3 inches in length

4 inches tall

Come with glass bowl