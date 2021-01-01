Loading…
SHP Online Smoke Shop

Silicone Hand Pipe 4" With Glass Bowl

About this product

SILICONE HAND PIPE 4" WITH GLASS BOWL
This is a nice hand pipe with a glass bowl that measures 4 inches in length. This pipe is made with high quality silicone that is very durable. It includes a glass bowl, poker tool, and even little stash container on the underside of the pipe. There are multiple color options available for this one. If your tired of breaking your glass pipes, then this silicone pipe will help fix your problem. It is a great alternative to glass pipes that is durable and perfect for travel.

Pipe Features
4 inch silicone hand pipe made from high quality material
Includes glass bowl, poker tool, stash container
Color: varies
Durable
