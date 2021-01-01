SHP Online Smoke Shop
Silicone Nectar Collector
This is a standard, easy to use silicone nectar collector that measures about 5 inches in length without the nail. It is easily portable and perfect to use when you are traveling. It is also incredibly easy use. In order for it to function you just take off the silicone cap and insert the metal nail and your good to go. All orders come with the silicone nectar collector, cap, and stainless steel nail.
NECTAR COLLECTOR FEATURES
Made of High Quality Silicone
Easy to use nectar collector
Stainless steel nail included
5 inches in length
