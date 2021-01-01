About this product

Silicone Pipe Glass Bowl Replacement (3 Pack)

This is a replacement glass bowl that fits our Conch Shell Themed Silicone Pipe and our Silicone Hand Pipe 4". All orders include 3 replacement bowls total. If you have a silicone pipe that requires this glass bowl, you will definitely need some in the future. These are nicely made with thick glass.



FEATURES

Silicone Pipe Glass Bowl Replacement

3 Pack