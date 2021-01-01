About this product

Silicone Recycler Dab Rig 5"

Recycler dab rigs in general function very well, and this one is no different. This silicone dab rig features a recycler and stands about 5 inches tall. This rig comes apart so you are easily able to get inside to clean it. The joint size on this one is 14mm and all orders included a 100% quartz banger.



DAB RIG FEATURES

Silicone dab rig

5 inches tall

Banger included