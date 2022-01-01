About this product
Indoor Hydroponics Grow Box Appliance: All-in-One Automated Grow Kit
Grow medium, lights, environment, all you need to have your own super grown harvest, in one easy plug and play appliance.
Grow What You Love! Love What You Grow!
Growing your plants indoor has never been so easy!Have you been struggling with growing your own plants? Don’t you have enough time to take care of your plants? Do you want your weed growth to thrive indoors? No worries! With Silogro, you have the most powerful and robust self contained grow appliance that gives you higher yields with minimal care at lower costs.
Technical Specifications
Model: SILOGROXL
UPC# 86000658262
Max Water Capacity: 5 Gallons
Installed Outside dimensions with Power Pack by side: 29 in long x 23 in high x 18 in wide
Expanded Height with risers: 39 inches total height
Packaged/shipping weight: 30 LBS
Package Size: 28-inch x 20-inch x 22.5-inch
Power Pack: Powered by: 110/240 V 50/60HZ to 24V power adapter.
Total operating watts: 60 Watts @ 24 V DC
Total operating Amps: 2.5 @ 24V DC
LED full spectrum lighting: 24V DC 60 Watts Lumens 10 Strips
Air pump: 24V DC 16 KPA with air stone
2 pc-24 Hour Timers: 24V DC for LED and Ultrasonic Nano atomizer system
Included accessories: 6 pc 3-inch net pots, 6pc rock wool grow cubes, clay hydro pebbles, plant nutrient, 1 digital PH water meter, 1 digital EC/PPM (batteries included), 1 fill and drain water level sight assembly, color coded connection cables, air stone, ultrasonic nano atomizer system, owner’s manual.
Designed & Built in USA 🇺🇸
Silogro #1 Indoor Grow Box
#1 Indoor Grow Box!
SiloGro Home Grower - An All-in-One Grow Kit
Unique, Expert Design & Support
✅ Automated and Cost-Effective Light System
The advanced automated energy-efficient LED system gives maximum daylight from an optimal distance at minimum cost at all times. It’s domed shape bathes your plants from the sides to the all important tops.
✅ Grow Kit
This grow kit has a circulation fan with a washable carbon filter that helps neutralize odors, keeps away insects and pests.
✅ Stylish and Compact Design
Due to its stylish, compact, and sleek design, you can place it anywhere in your house. It takes a small space and blends perfectly with your interior without looking out of place.
✅ Build-In Nano Atomizing feeding system
SiloGro grow box hydroponics comes with a built-in nano atomizer feeding system that creates a nutrient rich fog, to increase nutrient uptake to your plants creating faster, stronger, growth, from the roots to the vegetative and flower stages of your plant.
✅ Expert Support
The Silogro indoor plants growing machine comes with a detailed step-by-step manual. Even if you are a complete novice, you can become a pro plant grower by following it. If you still need help, we are here to provide you expert support anytime.
