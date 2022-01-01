#1 Indoor Grow Box!



SiloGro Home Grower - An All-in-One Grow Kit



Unique, Expert Design & Support

✅ Automated and Cost-Effective Light System

The advanced automated energy-efficient LED system gives maximum daylight from an optimal distance at minimum cost at all times. It’s domed shape bathes your plants from the sides to the all important tops.



✅ Grow Kit

This grow kit has a circulation fan with a washable carbon filter that helps neutralize odors, keeps away insects and pests.



✅ Stylish and Compact Design

Due to its stylish, compact, and sleek design, you can place it anywhere in your house. It takes a small space and blends perfectly with your interior without looking out of place.



✅ Build-In Nano Atomizing feeding system

SiloGro grow box hydroponics comes with a built-in nano atomizer feeding system that creates a nutrient rich fog, to increase nutrient uptake to your plants creating faster, stronger, growth, from the roots to the vegetative and flower stages of your plant.



✅ Expert Support

The Silogro indoor plants growing machine comes with a detailed step-by-step manual. Even if you are a complete novice, you can become a pro plant grower by following it. If you still need help, we are here to provide you expert support anytime.