Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Silver State Trading

Silver State Trading

Jazz Cabbage - Big Smooth

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Big Smooth effects

Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!