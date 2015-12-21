Silver State Trading
Outer Space
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
Outer Space effects
Reported by real people like you
134 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!