Logo for the brand Silver State Trading

Silver State Trading

Outer Space

Strain rating:
SativaTHC CBD

Outer Space effects

Reported by real people like you
134 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
