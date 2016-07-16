Loading…
Silver State Trading

VCDC

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

VCDC effects

Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
22% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
