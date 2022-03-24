About this product
A cross between 2 of the most popular sativas, Snowcap and Lemon skunk. Clean, focus high, strong body stoned and also a relaxed tingly body stoned. The high isn’t too strong and focuses on being a heady high with the sativa effects of a spirit lift, mood boost, and energized focus. One of the better sativa’s out there. This is a great socializing strain. First of all, the smell is phenomenal. The lemon and citrus profiles really stand out and give off a delicious scent! The nugs are bright green with bright orange hairs all over. This is a great mood pick me up because it will make you forget what you were mad about in the first place. Wonderful for sativa lovers!
