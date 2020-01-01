 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Simplifya
Simplifya Cover Photo

Simplifya

Make compliance a team effort.

Simplifya featured photo 1

About Simplifya

Our team is composed of experienced compliance professionals, from legal to operations to technology. Simplifya gives businesses the power to delegate, review, and proactively manage compliance tasks across all facilities and license types. We offer SOP templates to maintain daily tasks and "smart cabinets" with tagging capabilities for effortless document storage. With easy-to-use tools for scheduling, audit management, and tracking issues, we give you a 360-degree view of your compliance.