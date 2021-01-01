About this product

❗️20% off with promo code LEAFLY❗️



Delta-8 THC is a trace cannabinoid derivative found in certain strains of the cannabis plant that provides remarkable therapeutic effects, similar to its relative Delta-9 THC, but without any of the controlling high or anxiety.



This all natural, hemp-derived tincture captures this rare cannabinoid and infuses it with organic MCT oil to allow you to take full advantage of its benefits.



- 100% Organic

- No Detectable Δ9-THC

- Available in 1000mg & 3000mg Δ8 Bottles