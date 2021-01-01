Loading…
Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Organic Delta-8 THC Tincture | 1000mg & 3000mg

❗️20% off with promo code LEAFLY❗️

Delta-8 THC is a trace cannabinoid derivative found in certain strains of the cannabis plant that provides remarkable therapeutic effects, similar to its relative Delta-9 THC, but without any of the controlling high or anxiety.

This all natural, hemp-derived tincture captures this rare cannabinoid and infuses it with organic MCT oil to allow you to take full advantage of its benefits.

- 100% Organic
- No Detectable Δ9-THC
- Available in 1000mg & 3000mg Δ8 Bottles
