Delta-8 Forbidden Fruit Live Resin Cart (1ml)
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Derived from hemp sourced from small organic farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC pre-filled cartridge is the best Δ8 on the market today. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle cannabis flavor, with all the full plant benefits.
This pre-filled 1ml Live Resin Delta-8 Cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.
* No GMOs
* No Chemicals
* Single-Origin Terpenes
Available Strains:
Ancient Lime
Blueberry Muffin
Cookies
Critical Kush
Gorilla Glue
Forbidden Fruit
Jack Herer
OG Kush
Pineapple Express
Runtz
Wedding Cake
Zkz
Forbidden Fruit effects
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
