About this product
Suver Haze is a special hemp flower strain with a very strong, intoxicating terpene profile. With an incredible 20% CBD content, forest green buds and a sweet aroma similar to that of tropical fruit, Suver Haze is sure to leave you satisfied on all fronts.
Not only does the intense flavor stand out among other high CBD content strains, the flowers are also extremely dense, seedless, and well-cured.
No pesticides
No chemical sprays
No synthetic fertilizers
Contains 20% CBD and less than 0.3% THC
Suver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!