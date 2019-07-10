About this product

Suver Haze is a special hemp flower strain with a very strong, intoxicating terpene profile. With an incredible 20% CBD content, forest green buds and a sweet aroma similar to that of tropical fruit, Suver Haze is sure to leave you satisfied on all fronts.



Not only does the intense flavor stand out among other high CBD content strains, the flowers are also extremely dense, seedless, and well-cured.



No pesticides

No chemical sprays

No synthetic fertilizers



Contains 20% CBD and less than 0.3% THC

