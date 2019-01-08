Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Derived from hemp sourced from small organic farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC pre-filled cartridge is the best Δ8 on the market today. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle cannabis flavor, with all the full plant benefits.
This pre-filled 1ml Live Resin Delta-8 Cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.
* No GMOs
* No Chemicals
* Single-Origin Terpenes
Lab Tested | Made in USA
Blue Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
