Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Live Resin Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge (1ml)

Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Derived from hemp sourced from small organic farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC pre-filled cartridge is the best Δ8 on the market today. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle cannabis flavor, with all the full plant benefits.

This pre-filled 1ml Live Resin Delta-8 Cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.

* No GMOs
* No Chemicals
* Single-Origin Terpenes

Lab Tested | Made in USA

Blue Zkittlez effects

Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!