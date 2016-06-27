About this product
CBD: (11.3%)
- Hand Trimmed Premium Flower
- Organic and Pesticide/Additive Free
- Land, Process and Product Lovingly Worked by Hand
- Boutique Indoor Flower - Grown as Sustainably as Possible Under LED Lights
- 3rd Party Lab Tested For Purity and Transparency
Terpenes:
Terpinolene (floral, pine, citrus) -contributes to cerebral stimulation and may create heightened energy ad rapid thought patterns leading to further productivity and focus.
Myrcene (herbal) - a molecule found in most indica strains, which contributes to their sedative effects and it is also a muscle relaxant
Farnesene (sweet woody/herbal) - less common terpene contributing predominantly to mood stabilization and calming effects as well as anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and anti fungal properties.
Limonene (citrus) - antifungal and antibacterial as well as a key contributor to stress relief and elevated moods.
Homegrown on our fully organic farm with sun, water, compost tea and homemade ferments. Because we recognize that minimal inputs never means lacking when you support the land and trust nature to do what it does best.
All products cultivated and created in a fully licensed and compliant manner and facility.
For those utilize hemp as a regular medicinal practice, consider restocking your high grade hemp as simple and stress free as you with a Simply Sol CSA subscription, featuring affordable organic medicines and produce delivered directly to you.
About this strain
Pink Panther is a sativa-dominant hybrid with heady, stimulating effects. This strain has a sweet terpene profile mixed with scents of pine and pears. It immediately hits the consumer between the eyes, curbing pain caused by headaches or migraines. Pink Panther’s strong mood elevation also assists with depression, making this strain a natural accompaniment to physical activity and socializing.
About this brand
In Principle.
The name says it all, simply sol. Only organic home brewed ingredients, clean water, and plenty of sun goes into our premium hemp and scenic farmland. We strive to close the loop on our land, in our communities, and in our ethics via innovative outreach and localized partnerships to fully support and utilize the abundant resources of all voices, surroundings and cultural lineages of the land. From the ground up, we’ve structured our company to significantly reduce waste, work with the land, and to represent a more sustainable option for the hemp and cannabis industry on multiple levels.
In Practice.
Our continuous goal is to provide homeostasis by allowing nature’s beneficial systems and companion plants the space to do their magic. Mother knows best on our farm and we seek to follow her lead everyday, because we understand that when the land is balanced, the circle of life takes care of all issues. We build life in our soil with fallen logs and typical “farm waste” sourced from our own property. We grow flowers to attract predator bugs and pollinators to naturally combat pest issues. We water our crops with the abundant rainwater of the PNW. Overall, we proceed with closed loop farming to only add to the abundance the farm has to offer season after season.
These principles and practices guide our entire operation from seed to product, but honestly, this compassionate care is evident in the flavor, potency and efficacy of our plants and products. See for yourself by shopping our wide selection of delicious and nutritious offerings today