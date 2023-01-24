About this product
We chose the name Rainbow Road because of the multitudes of powerful benefits and cannabinoids inside every bottle of this full spectrum CBGA tincture. This tincture is a rapid acting nervine calmative, effectively controlling symptoms of insomnia, anxiety, depression and chronic or acute pain. Continual use leads to long lasting effects that includes the prevention of cancer cell formation and reparation of irregular or damaged cells, curing and preventing viral or bacterial infection, pronounced pain reduction, controlling and reversing the effects of cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders. This tincture is truly beneficial for all whether you are hoping to mitigate health issues already occurring or prevent them all together.
We made this tincture with our full spectrum CBGA extract, which means there is also CBD, CBDA, CBC, CBN, CBT and very small trace amounts of THCA & THC. Research shows that each cannabinoid contributes it’s own powerful properties, but also helps bolster the effectiveness of the other cannabinoids present, making a full spectrum product a clear choice for overall health and viability in the body. Our full spectrum tincture is one of the most affordable options on the market at such a powerful potency because we believe in accessible medicine.
1000mg+ of CBGA in Every Ounce
Contains: MCT Oil, CBGA Full Spectrum Crude Oil Extract
Homegrown on our fully organic farm with sun, water, compost tea and homemade ferments. Because we recognize that minimal inputs never means lacking when you support the land and trust nature to do what it does best.
All products cultivated and created in a fully licensed and compliant manner and facility.
None of the products or claims represented here have been tested or approved by the FDA. Please ask your doctor if you may have any conflicting medications or conditions with these herbal medicines.
For those utilize herbs as a regular medicinal practice, consider restocking your high grade medicines as simple and stress free as you with a Simply Sol CSA subscription, featuring affordable organic medicines and produce delivered directly to you.
About this brand
Simply Sol
At Simply Sol, we’ve committed to growing hemp flower and products with a deeply respectful consideration for the symbiosis of plants and people. In our experience, only multi- generational sustainable farming principles ensure the highest quality, stable, low to no-show THC varieties bred to easily surpass federal regulations while cultivating a stronger medicinal experience. Without pesticides or heavy inputs, we can proudly guarantee the resiliency and potency come from within. As a BIPOC/ Female owned farm, going the extra mile to to provide thoughtful compassionate care for land, plants and people comes naturally as our mission is medicine.
In Principle.
The name says it all, simply sol. Only organic home brewed ingredients, clean water, and plenty of sun goes into our premium hemp and scenic farmland. We strive to close the loop on our land, in our communities, and in our ethics via innovative outreach and localized partnerships to fully support and utilize the abundant resources of all voices, surroundings and cultural lineages of the land. From the ground up, we’ve structured our company to significantly reduce waste, work with the land, and to represent a more sustainable option for the hemp and cannabis industry on multiple levels.
In Practice.
Our continuous goal is to provide homeostasis by allowing nature’s beneficial systems and companion plants the space to do their magic. Mother knows best on our farm and we seek to follow her lead everyday, because we understand that when the land is balanced, the circle of life takes care of all issues. We build life in our soil with fallen logs and typical “farm waste” sourced from our own property. We grow flowers to attract predator bugs and pollinators to naturally combat pest issues. We water our crops with the abundant rainwater of the PNW. Overall, we proceed with closed loop farming to only add to the abundance the farm has to offer season after season.
These principles and practices guide our entire operation from seed to product, but honestly, this compassionate care is evident in the flavor, potency and efficacy of our plants and products. See for yourself by shopping our wide selection of delicious and nutritious offerings today
State License(s)
AG- R1079633IHH
330-1079633IHH